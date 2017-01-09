Xolo Era 2X With Fingerprint Sensor Starts retailing at Rs 6,666 on Flipkart

Domestic smartphone maker XOLO Era 2x is up for sale starting today. The 4G VoLTe-enabled smartphone is XOLO's first ever smartphone in the Era series with a fingerprint sensor and comes in two variants - 2GB and 3GB RAM, priced at Rs 6,666 and Rs 7,499 respectively.

Placed on the rear panel of the phone, the sensor can register up to 5 IDs and can also facilitate multiple functions like unlocking the phone, launching the camera, unlocking gallery, capturing photos and answering calls.

Era 2X comes with an 8MP auto-focus rear camera that uses 5P Largan lens and has f/2.0 aperture value. The device also sports a 5MP front camera.

Era 2X uses a 5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell display that comes with 480 lumens Ultra Bright display.

The smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. It comes with an inbuilt storage of 16GB that can be further expanded to 32GB via a separate slot for microSD card.

XOLO Era 2X packs in a 2,500mAh battery and comes with a standby by time of 322 hours as claimed by the company.