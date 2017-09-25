Xperia XZ1, Sony's Latest Flagship Set to Launch in India Today
Sony is set to launch its latest flagship in India today. Read about what the latest Sony smartphone has to offer.
Sony Xperia XZ1 to launch in India today. (Image: Sony)
Sony Xperia XZ1, the flagship Sony smartphone unveiled at the IFA 2017 last month is set to make its debut in the Indian market today. Being the latest Sony flagship, the Xperia XZ1 boasts of a MotionEye 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor embedded in its camera that also comes with 3D scanning capability. As per the US launch of the smartphone, the Xperia XZ1 is priced at $699 (~Rs 45,000) and is expected to carry a similar price tag to India as well.
The 156 grams smartphone carries the signature metallic unibody design of Sony flagships. As for its specifications, the Xperia XZ1 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded up to 256GB using an external microSD. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD HDR display that boasts of Sony’s Triluminous display and X-Reality technology. The display is further topped with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. While Sony has claimed an Android 8.0 Oreo OS for the smartphone at its US launch, it is yet to be seen if it’s the same case for India as well.
On the optics front, the Sony Xperia XZ1 features a 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor for its primary camera that claims to deliver a slow-motion video recording at 960 fps, just like the one seen on Sony’s previous flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium. Furthermore, the primary camera supports 4K video recording and 3D scanning feature. At the front, the Xperia XZ1 features a 13-megapixel lens that also comes with Exmor RS sensor and a f/2.0 aperture and a 22mm wide-angle lens for wider selfies.
Connectivity options on the Xperia XZ1 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, USB-OTG and more. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button of the smartphone, just like the one found on the Xperia XZ Premium. The Xperia XZ1 is powered by a 2700 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 3,0 technology. Just like most other Sony flagships, the Xperia XZ1 sports IP68 water and dust resistance certification.
The Sony Xperia XZ1 was launched in US in four colour variants - Moonlit Blue, Warm Silver, Venus Pink and Black. It is expected to carry the same colour options to India as well.
