Yahoo Mail App Upgrades to Sync Other Email Platforms

Yahoo today announced the opportunity to experience the Yahoo mail app, without having to switch to a brand new email address. Users can now use the app with their Gmail, Outlook or AOL email address.

To access the new feature, users can tap their email provider from the welcome screen, use Gmail, Outlook or AOL email address to create a Yahoo account, and give Yahoo permission to sync the email messages in the Mail app.

The Yahoo Mail app has the following features:

- Now, Yahoo will highlight the most relevant messages when a user searches email using a keyword.

- Users will get notified only when they receive a new email from a person, not companies or newsletters.

- Users can choose which action appears when they swipe left or right on a message, including delete, archive, move and more.

- Yahoo Mail displays comprehensive, editable contact cards, powered by Xobni, that detect all the email addresses and phone numbers associated with that person. It also pulls photos from Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

- Users can make their inbox more personalised and notes modern with custom themes and stationery from Paperless Post.

- Users can also enable Account Key for a password-free sign in.

- If a user already has a Yahoo email account, he/ she can connect and manage email accounts from Gmail, Outlook.com, Hotmail and AOL.

The new Yahoo Mail app is available in the App Store (iOS 4.15) and Google Play (Android 5.15).

