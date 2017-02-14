Yahoo Mail Mobile App Rolls Out Caller ID, Syncs Photos

Yahoo has come up with two updates to Yahoo Mail app that now enables users to identify the caller from their email contact list and also access their phone camera roll on their desktop even as it continues to be plagued by a delayed acquisition.

The new Caller ID feature will show users who’s calling, even if the number is not saved in your phone. On iOS, the Yahoo Mail app takes advantage of a particular caller ID and block setting. Users have to go to (Settings –> Phone –> Call Blocking & Identification). After installing the updated version of Yahoo Mail for iOS, users can simply toggle the switch for the Yahoo Mail app on in order to enable the Caller ID function.

This will also update names in your call history or when you dial the phone, said Yahoo.

Another feature is photo uploading function that makes it easier to email images from your phone when you are logged in on the desktop.

Yahoo is rolling out both features are launching today in the updated mobile app found in the iTunes App Store (iOS ver. 4.13) and Google Play (Android ver. 5.13).