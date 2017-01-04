»
Yahoo Messenger Introduces Read Receipts And Typing Indicators

First published: January 4, 2017, 12:30 PM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
The new features like read receipts and typing indicators allow users to be sure when their friends or colleagues are checking their phones or reading their messages.

Yahoo has announced several updates to Yahoo Messenger to make messaging an even better experience. They have also introduced emojis for users now. The new features like read receipts and typing indicators allow users to be sure when their friends or colleagues are checking their phones or reading their messages.

Read Receipts
Yahoo Messenger will now show you read receipts for group and one-on-one chats, across mobile, desktop and web.

Typing Indicators
Yahoo Messenger will also have typing indicator (…), users now be able to see when the person you’re chatting with starts typing.

