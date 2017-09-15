Yatra.com Launches Self Drive Cars Feature on Its Platform

Yatra.com has launched self-drive car rental service on its platform in partnership with Revv Cars. This alliance will allow travelers to book their local and inter-city self-driven transport on Yatra’s mobile app. Currently, the feature is live in nine cities namely Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag.On every booking, customers can save up to 5% using their eCash as well as can earn eCash up to INR 1000 on booking made above INR 10,000. This feature will help the company capitalize on the ever rising number of travelers who like to rent a car of their choice to discover and experience a particular destination.In a similar collaboration, Yatra had launched in-app integration with Uber, for its customers to book their local and intra-city transport directly through the Yatra app. Yatra also offers Chauffeur-driven Outstation Cabs for Inter-city travel in more than 300 cities.