Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016

The battle for supremacy in the flagship segment of smartphones was really intense in 2016 with Samsung Galaxy S7 edge taking an early lead. Soon, rival Apple took on Samsung with its iPhone 7 Plus featuring a dual-lens rear camera.

Meanwhile, Chinese startup OnePlus stormed the market with the OnePlus 3 at a jaw-dropping price. Later, the company had launched an improved OnePlus 3T version in December.

Lenovo-owned Moto launched the very first practical modular smartphone in the form Moto Z and Moto Z Play. This makes Moto one of the most innovative smartphone brands in 2016.

After dumping the Nexus lineup, Google introduced its first smartphones- Pixel and Pixel XL. The smartphone soon earned the best camera handset badge in 2016. Not to forget, the cool new Google Assistant, which helped the Pixel and Pixel XL to stand apart in the otherwise crowded Android market.

Here are the top five flagship smartphones of 2016.



1) Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Many years ago, Apple had an advertising campaign that said, ‘If you don’t have an iPhone, you DON’T have an iPhone’. This, in 2016, holds true for the iPhone 7 Plus. They have offered some features that are new and have also improved things that worked seamlessly in the first place. The iPhone 7 Plus is a worthy upgrade to the iPhone 6S Plus and probably the only phone that will give you a hassle-free user experience.

Read full review.

Watch video: Apple iPhone 7 Plus

2) Samsung Galaxy S7 edge



Samsung went all out marketing its flagship Galaxy S7 edge and one could easily see huge buildings covered with ‘the edge’. Other than this, if you compare the specs, the flagship beats any of its competition easily.

After the recent Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, competitors like Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, LG V20 and BlackBerry DTEK 60 rushed in to tap the opportunity. With little option left, Samsung had to fall back to its Galaxy S7 edge to fight a desperate flagship battle.

Read the full review.

3) Google Pixel XL



The Apple iPhone 7 Plus finally had a competitor in the form of Google Pixel XL. So, who should care? Precisely, two types. One, if you are bored of your iPhone 6 Plus or 6s Plus and not interested in upgrading to the 7 Plus. Two, if you are only interested in expensive phones.

With so many good Android phones at half the price, the major differentiator in Pixel phones is Google Assistant. Other important mentions include unlimited Google Photos storage and online customer support.

Read the full review.

Watch video: Google Pixel XL Review

4) Moto Z



The Moto Z is definitely the Android smartphone you would want to flaunt. Not just for its modular capability but also for the premium design.

The Moto Z with Moto Mods is futuristic and takes the game to the next level. We finally have true innovation in a flagship to boast.

Read the full review.

Watch video: Moto Z Review

5) OnePlus 3



If you are looking to buy a flagship device and are not keen on spending in excess of Rs 30,000 on a phone then the OnePlus 3 is a no-brainer and it's still a flagship killer. OnePlus 3 is all the phone you’ll ever need in 2016. And if the OnePlus 3 wasn’t enough for you, there is the OnePlus 3T that you simply can’t miss.

Read the full review.

Watch video: OnePlus 3 review