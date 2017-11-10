YouTube Kids Announces New Measures to Safeguard Children

YouTube Kids on Friday announced new measures for parents if they find kids watching inappropriate videos at home even by mistake. Parents can now report inappropriate videos to YouTube which will be reviewed by a policy team. If the user is signed in while reporting a video, it will also be blocked from the YouTube Kids app, the company said in a statement. Parents can also customise the contents in the YouTube Kids app in some countries by signing into the app and blocking videos or channels they don't want their kids to watch."When you block a video or channel, you will no longer see that video on the YouTube Kids apps when you are signed in. You can always clear your blocked videos and channels from Settings if you change your mind," the company said. The in-built timer lets parents limit screen time by telling kids when it's time to stop watching. The timer will display a friendly alert and stop the app when the session is over.Users can also create a profile for each kid and choose between younger or older content levels to manage the types of videos they can watch. Kid profiles work across all different devices. If parents would like to restrict their child's experience to a more limited set of content, they can turn off Search using the parental settings. "Regardless of the status of Search in your app, there is a chance that your child will find content that you don't want them to watch. If this happens, you can notify YouTube by flagging the video," the statement said.With over 800 million learning video views per day, YouTube Kids is now live in 37 countries.