Yu Yureka Black Goes on Sale Via Flipkart
Yu Yureka Black runs the dated Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS out of the box.
Yu Televentures' Yu Yureka Black that was launched last week, will go on sale on e-commerce site Flipkart starting Tuesday. Yu Yureka Black is the successor to the Yu Yureka that was launched in 2015.
The smartphone will be exclusively available on e-commerce site Flipkart. The Yu Yureka Black has updated features and new specifications along with an all-black design.
According to YU Televentures, they sold more than three million smartphones in the last two years making it one of the most popular brands among the new age netizens.
In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.
The device sports a 5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 atop and supports 4G VoLTE.
On the imaging front, the Yu Yureka Black comes with a 13 megapixel Sony sensor at the rear with a dual LED flash and an 8MP front snapper which also has a LED flash.
