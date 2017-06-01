DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Yu Yureka Black to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
The new Yu Yureka Black is likely to be a refreshed version of the original Yu Yureka that was launched in 2014. (Image: Flipkart)
After a brief hiatus, Yu Televentures from Micromax is set to launch a new smartphone today. The Yu Yureka Black will be exclusively available on e-commerce site Flipkart.
Yu Televentures is making a comeback in the market with the Yu Yureka Black. As the name suggests, the new smartphone is expected to sport an all-black colour.
Official teasers hint that the Yu Yureka Black could be a metal unibody smartphone. The device could run on Android OS since CynogenMod does not exist anymore.
A tweet from Yu's handle read: Not for the superstitious, Black is for the one who challenges. Yureka Black – 2 Days to go! Register: http://yuplaygod.com/register #BlackisBack
Not for the superstitious, Black is for the one who challenges. Yureka Black – 2 Days to go! Register: https://t.co/xS1KW1bdoc #BlackisBack pic.twitter.com/qWBT2tO4zM
— YU (@YUplaygod) May 30, 2017
Also, the new Yu Yureka Black is likely to be a refreshed version of the original Yu Yureka that was launched in 2014.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 10 Dialogues From YJHD That'll Help You Relive The Refreshing Romance
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Priyanka Chopra Has a Fitting Reply For Critics Who Find Her Attire Not Sanskari Enough
- Kohli No.13 in Top 100 Famous Athlete's List; Ronaldo No.1
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong