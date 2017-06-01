Tech
Yu Yureka Black to Launch Today: All You Need to Know

News18.com

Updated: June 1, 2017, 8:21 AM IST
The new Yu Yureka Black is likely to be a refreshed version of the original Yu Yureka that was launched in 2014. (Image: Flipkart)

After a brief hiatus, Yu Televentures from Micromax is set to launch a new smartphone today. The Yu Yureka Black will be exclusively available on e-commerce site Flipkart.

Yu Televentures is making a comeback in the market with the Yu Yureka Black. As the name suggests, the new smartphone is expected to sport an all-black colour.

Official teasers hint that the Yu Yureka Black could be a metal unibody smartphone. The device could run on Android OS since CynogenMod does not exist anymore.

A tweet from Yu's handle read: Not for the superstitious, Black is for the one who challenges. Yureka Black – 2 Days to go! Register: http://yuplaygod.com/register #BlackisBack

Also, the new Yu Yureka Black is likely to be a refreshed version of the original Yu Yureka that was launched in 2014.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 8:20 AM IST
