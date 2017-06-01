Yu Yureka Black With All Black Design Launched For Rs 8,999

After a brief hiatus, Yu Televentures from Micromax made a comeback on Thursday with the new Yu Yureka Black. This smartphone brings back the Yureka monicker that was last seen in Yu Yureka that came out in 2014.

Th device will be exclusively available on e-commerce site Flipkart. The Yu Yureka Black has updated features and new specifications along with an all-black design.

According to YU Televentures, they sold more than three million smartphones in the last two years making it one of the most popular brands among the new age netizens.

In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

The device sports a 5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 atop and supports 4G VoLTE.

A sizeable 3,000mAh battery powers the smartphone. There is 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card, a 3.5mm standard jack.

It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

On the imaging front, the Yu Yureka Black comes with a 13 megapixel Sony sensor at the rear with a dual LED flash and an 8MP front snapper which also has a LED flash.

The Yureka Black will retail exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 8,999 starting June 5.