Zebronics Bluetooth Module For Earphones, Headphones Launched

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new Bluetooth module with earphones named ZEB-BE380T. The new Zebronics Bluetooth module can be used to convert any earphone or headphone to wireless. The ZEB-BE380T is available in black and white colours and comes along with a bundled earphones. The Bluetooth model has a 3.5mm jack wherein any earphone or headphone can be attached to turn them into turn wireless earphones/ headphones. The Bluetooth module also comes with volume and media control buttons embedded in it and has a MicroSD slot for MP3 playback.The bundled earphones that come along with the module are an in-ear type and also have passive noise cancellation. The earphones sport a metallic designed back finish and aim to deliver a comfortable experience. The ZEB-BE380T module comes in a clip design where users can easily pin it onto any fabric. The product is ideally aimed to meet the demands of joggers, runners and travellers where they don’t need to pull out their phones for calls or to shuffle songs. Zebronics claims a range of up to 10 meters in this Bluetooth module without interference.The clip design structure of the module makes it hands-free and connects to the device letting users enjoy uninterrupted music. Available in a mix of black and white colours, the ZEB-BE380T Bluetooth module with earphones will be available in all leading retail stores across India.