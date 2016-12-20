»
1-min read

Zebronics Launches 2.2 Multimedia Speaker at Rs 4242

News18.com

First published: December 20, 2016, 3:09 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Zebronics launches Multimedia speaker ZEB-BT361RUCF at Rs 4242 (Image: Zebronics)

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd has added another product to its portfolio in the audio segment.

The latest to be unveiled 2.2 multimedia speaker come in a wooden enclosure.

The two 4-inch subwoofer drivers encased in a single cabinet will create a theatre-like atmosphere in the living room, claimed Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics.

The new speaker from Zebronics comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Port, SD support and a built-in FM tuner.

The output power of the subwoofer is 25W, while each satellite delivers an output of 12W; this assures a right bit of bass, coupled with a treble of high notes.

The control panel with LED display helps in managing the multimedia controls.

Volume, bass and treble controls are placed in the front of sub-woofer.

The 2.2 speaker also comes with a remote control, enabling to control everything from a distance.

The Zebronics 2.2 Multimedia speaker will be available online and through company’s distribution networks across India priced at Rs 4242.

