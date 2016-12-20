Zebronics Launches 2.2 Multimedia Speaker at Rs 4242

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd has added another product to its portfolio in the audio segment.

The latest to be unveiled 2.2 multimedia speaker come in a wooden enclosure.

The two 4-inch subwoofer drivers encased in a single cabinet will create a theatre-like atmosphere in the living room, claimed Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics.

The new speaker from Zebronics comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Port, SD support and a built-in FM tuner.

The output power of the subwoofer is 25W, while each satellite delivers an output of 12W; this assures a right bit of bass, coupled with a treble of high notes.

The control panel with LED display helps in managing the multimedia controls.

Volume, bass and treble controls are placed in the front of sub-woofer.

The 2.2 speaker also comes with a remote control, enabling to control everything from a distance.

The Zebronics 2.2 Multimedia speaker will be available online and through company’s distribution networks across India priced at Rs 4242.