Zebronics Launches Two Car Mounts For Smartphones
Zebronics launches two new car mounts. (Image: Zebronics)
Zebronics India Pvt Ltd. has come out with two new mobile accessory products ZEB-CH60UM and ZEB-CH702UM - car mounts for smartphones.
ZEB-CH60UM has a flexible neck and an adjustable rotation of 360 degrees. The sticky magnetic-stand holder keeps the mobile in its position.
ZEB-CH60UM comes with a USB charging port and a LED indicator indicating if the power is in on or off mode. While ZEB-CH702UM sports 2 USB charging ports.
The mobile has to be placed on the mobile holder in the case of ZEB-CH702UM. In the case of ZEB-CH60UM, the magnets hold the mobile intact.
The base of the stands mount directly on the 12v port of the car, which also supplies power.
ZEB-CH702UM as well as ZEB-CH60UM are built to prevent short-circuit and provide over-charge protection.
Both of these products are covered with 1-year warranty.
Also read: Brainwavz Launches Two Headphones Starting From Rs 4,199
Recommended For You
- spin lessonsAustralia Hire Sriram and Panesar Ahead of India Tour
- Sane DecisionTrisha's Mother Seeks Police Protection for Daughter
- #GharWapsi'I Am Born Congressman' Says Navjot Singh Sidhu, Twitter Goes Berserk
- Vintage ViruVirender Sehwag Decimates Pakistan Again, This Time on Twitter
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know