Zebronics Launches Two Car Mounts For Smartphones

Zebronics India Pvt Ltd. has come out with two new mobile accessory products ZEB-CH60UM and ZEB-CH702UM - car mounts for smartphones.

ZEB-CH60UM has a flexible neck and an adjustable rotation of 360 degrees. The sticky magnetic-stand holder keeps the mobile in its position.

ZEB-CH60UM comes with a USB charging port and a LED indicator indicating if the power is in on or off mode. While ZEB-CH702UM sports 2 USB charging ports.

The mobile has to be placed on the mobile holder in the case of ZEB-CH702UM. In the case of ZEB-CH60UM, the magnets hold the mobile intact.

The base of the stands mount directly on the 12v port of the car, which also supplies power.

ZEB-CH702UM as well as ZEB-CH60UM are built to prevent short-circuit and provide over-charge protection.

Both of these products are covered with 1-year warranty.

