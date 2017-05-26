Zen Admire Sense, With Fingerprint Sensor, Launched at Rs 5,999

Indian smartphone maker Zen Mobile has unveiled the Admire Sense smartphone in India at Rs 5,999. Major highlights of the smartphone are touted to be the fingerprint sensor, the 4G VoLTE support, digital assistant app, amongst others.

The Zen Admire Sense will be retail with partnered dealers across the country.

The smartphone will be available in Blue and Champagne Gold colour variants.

The Zen Admire Sense is powered with 1.3GHz Quad Core chipset and has 1GB RAM. It has 8 GB of ROM and memory can be expanded up to 32GB. It sports a 5 inch FWVGA display and has a 2300 mAh battery,

Zen Admire Sense runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is a single-SIM phone, though.

Coming to the camera, the Zen Admire Sense sports a 5-megapixel front and back camera. The rear camera supports autofocus and flash.