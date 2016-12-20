Zen Mobile Brings 'Cinemax Click' Smartphone at Rs 6,190

Domestic Mobile manufacturer Zen Mobile on Tuesday launched its new smartphone "Cinemax Click" at Rs 6,190.

The 4G-VoLTE enabled smartphone comes with 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by quad-core processor. It also sports 8MP rear camera with flash and 5MP front camera.

The device is bundled with Jio 4G SIM so that the customers can enjoy "Jio Happy New year offer" which is now extended till March 31, the company said in a satatement.

"We will continue to focus on our presence in Tier II and Tier III cities in India to help every Indian embrace the digital movement," said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile.

The device comes pre-loaded with various multimedia offerings along with mobile-tracking facility. The smartphone is currently available on both online and offline platforms.

