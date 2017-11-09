Zen Mobiles Launches New Smartphone 'Admire Unity': Price, Specifications

Zen, Indian smartphone manufacturer, today announced the launch of Admire Unity, a new feature enriched smartphone in the budget segment. Priced at Rs. 5099, the device will be available starting November 10 and will support multiple regional languages.The 4G Volte enabled device is powered by 1.3GHz heavy-duty quad-core processor. Admire Unity comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display that will enhance the user experience allowing them to immerse themselves in the large screen, allowing better visibility and quick response time.Admire Unity comes equipped with a 5.0MP rear camera with flash and it also features a 2.0MP front camera to facilitate video chatting. The camera also spots panorama feature and comes pre-loaded with GIF Application which allows users to shoot the complete landscape. To top this, the smartphone has an inbuilt 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 32GB.Admire unity is a BIS certified smartphone and a Made in India device and comes loaded with applications such as: Amazon Prime Videos, Vistoso, Go2Pay, Chillx and Zen Store. The device also comes pre-loaded with few trial games such as Bubble Bash 3, Modern Combat 4, Motocross: Trial Extreme. The company is also offering 365 days handset replacement offer, i.e. if the handset is not repaired within 15 days, the customer will get a replacement handset. This service offer can be availed across all the 750+ ZEN care centres across the country.Key features of Admire Unity• OS- Android Nougat 7.0• Screen- 5inch Display Screen• Multiple Regional Language support• Camera- 5MP AF Rear with flash and Front- 2 MP• Memory - 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, 32GB Expandable• Processor- Quad Core Processor• Battery capacity- 2300 mAh battery• Network - 4G VoLTE SIM Support, Dual SIM• Connectivity - 4G enabled, Wi-Fi