Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Ziox Launches New Feature Phone: Price, Specifications

Ziox Mobiles on Monday launched its latest feature phone "Starz Rocker" at Rs 1,100 that comes with 1650mAh battery.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2017, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ziox Launches New Feature Phone: Price, Specifications
Ziox Mobiles on Monday launched its latest feature phone "Starz Rocker" at Rs 1,100 that comes with 1650mAh battery.
Domestic smartphone maker Ziox Mobiles on Monday launched its latest feature phone "Starz Rocker" at Rs 1,100 that comes with 1650mAh battery. The dual-SIM feature phone has auto-call recording facility that records both incoming and outgoing calls with seamless sound precision. The device is also enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS. "We are thrilled to bring our compact entertainment box Starz Rocker. This will be ideal mobile for music lovers in the budget segment," said Deepak Kabu, CEO - Ziox Mobiles in a statement. The feature phone with multilingual support is available in four colour combinations across leading retail stores.

3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES