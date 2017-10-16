Ziox Launches New Feature Phone: Price, Specifications

Domestic smartphone maker Ziox Mobiles on Monday launched its latest feature phone "Starz Rocker" at Rs 1,100 that comes with 1650mAh battery. The dual-SIM feature phone has auto-call recording facility that records both incoming and outgoing calls with seamless sound precision. The device is also enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS. "We are thrilled to bring our compact entertainment box Starz Rocker. This will be ideal mobile for music lovers in the budget segment," said Deepak Kabu, CEO - Ziox Mobiles in a statement. The feature phone with multilingual support is available in four colour combinations across leading retail stores.