Ziox Mobiles Launches 'Duopix R1' at Rs 6,249

Duopix R1 powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor and coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS).

IANS

Updated:December 22, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Friday launched a new smartphone, "Duopix R1", at Rs 6,249. The 5-inch smartphone sports 8 MP auto-focus (AF) + VGA camera at the rear and 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 2600 mAh battery. "The smartphone ‘Duopix R1' especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer," Deepak Kabu, CEO- Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement.

The dual-SIM device is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor and coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS). The product is available in leading retail stores in the country.


