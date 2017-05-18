Zomato Hacked, 17 Million User Records Stolen

New Delhi: Restaurant search and discovery giant Zomato on Wednesday announced that 17 million user records were stolen from its database.

In a blogpost, Zomato said that account information (including name, email address and hashed password) of millions of users were compromised.

“As a precaution, we have reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website. Our team is actively scanning all possible breach vectors and closing any gaps in our environment. So far, it looks like an internal (human) security breach — some employee’s development account got compromised,” the company wrote in the blogpost.

The firm further said that payment related information on Zomato is ‘stored separately’ in a highly secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) vault. It further asserted that no payment information or credit card detail had been stolen/leaked, adding that it was actively working to plug any more security gaps that it may find in its system.