Zoook introduces ZB-Rocker Boombox+ Bluetooth Speaker

French technology company, Zoook has introduced the ZB-Rocker Boombox+. Equipped with X Bass technology, the ZB-Rocker Boombox is the successor to the ZB-Rocker Boombox Bluetooth speaker.The ZB-Rocker Boombox+ supports Bluetooth v4.2 and comes with a LCD display and on-device-button controls. The upgraded speaker is a 5-in-1 device which comes in with two passive bass radiator and weighs over 2.4G and can be carried around conveniently.This flagship Bluetooth speaker offers multiple advanced connectivity options such as micro-SD card and USB flash drive readers. The Boombox + comes with auxiliary cable and USB slot that can be connected to a phone or a laptop. Additional features of the Rocker BoomBox+ includes FM Radio, Digital LCD Display, AUX (3.5mm) Input, EQ Presets and TF CARD. With its sleek and rugged looks, the ZB-Rocker Boombox+ is your ultimate sound solution.ZB-Rocker Boombox+ consists of a 5000 mAh in-built rechargeable battery that offers up to 9 hours of the playback time.