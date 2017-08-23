Tech
Zoook introduces ZB-Rocker Boombox+ Bluetooth Speaker

The ZB-Rocker Boombox+ supports Bluetooth v4.2 and comes with an LCD display and on-device-button controls.

Updated:August 23, 2017, 5:44 PM IST
French technology company, Zoook has introduced the ZB-Rocker Boombox+. Equipped with X Bass technology, the ZB-Rocker Boombox is the successor to the ZB-Rocker Boombox Bluetooth speaker.
The ZB-Rocker Boombox+ supports Bluetooth v4.2 and comes with a LCD display and on-device-button controls. The upgraded speaker is a 5-in-1 device which comes in with two passive bass radiator and weighs over 2.4G and can be carried around conveniently.

This flagship Bluetooth speaker offers multiple advanced connectivity options such as micro-SD card and USB flash drive readers. The Boombox + comes with auxiliary cable and USB slot that can be connected to a phone or a laptop. Additional features of the Rocker BoomBox+ includes FM Radio, Digital LCD Display, AUX (3.5mm) Input, EQ Presets and TF CARD. With its sleek and rugged looks, the ZB-Rocker Boombox+ is your ultimate sound solution.

ZB-Rocker Boombox+ consists of a 5000 mAh in-built rechargeable battery that offers up to 9 hours of the playback time.

