Zopo Flash X1, Flash X2 With 18:9 Bezel-Less Display Launched

Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 have been launched in India on Wednesday at a price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The budget smartphones by Zopo flaunt a near bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphones will be up for sale in October.In terms of specifications, the Zopo Flash X1 comes with a 5.5-inch display (640x1280) and is powered by a quad-core MT6737 processor. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 2GB RAM along with a 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 64GB). The optics of Flash X1 include an 8-megapixel rear camera (f/2.4) with a Sony IMX219 sensor. The selfie shooter sports a 5-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity features on the Flash X1 include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 8021.11, FM and GPS. The 163 grams smartphone packs a 2500 mAh battery.The Flash X2 sports a larger display than the Flash X1, measuring at 5.99-inch and carrying a 720x1440 pixel resolution. Apart from that, the battery of the smartphone is bigger, with a 3380 mAh capacity. Rest of the specifications of the Zopo smartphones are similar. Both the devices also support dual-SIM connectivity.The smartphones will be up for sale starting October, though the company is still looking for an exclusive online e-commerce partner. Zopo Flash X1 and X2 will be available in Coral Blue, Alien Black, and Citrine Gold colour variants.