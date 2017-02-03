ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 5,000 mAh Battery Launched For Rs 11,999

Chinese telecom major ZTE today launched its first smartphone in 2017 in India in the form of ZTE Blade A2 Plus.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus smartphone offers a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D display along with a 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and an 8MP front camera with screen Flash.

The Blade A2 Plus is powered by a 1.5 GHz 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor with Mali T860 GPU and runs Android Lollipop operating system.

The phone will be available with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory with support for expandable memory of up to 128GB.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. It is a dual SIM smartphone with 4G support.

Weighing 189 grams, the device offers a metal finish with a fingerprint scanner.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus costs Rs 11,999.

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting February 6.