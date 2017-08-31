ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite With 6GB RAM, 13MP Dual Camera Launched

ZTE has launched a new smartphone under its Nubia branding and has named it Nubia Z17 Lite. The successor of the Nubia Z17 has been launched in China in three colour variants at a price of 2,499 Yuan (~Rs 24,500) and will be available starting September 6.The ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite boasts of a 5.5-inch Full HD TFT edge-to-edge display with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 635 SoC and carries a 6GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage (not expandable). The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with Nubia’s UI 5.0 skin on top. It draws its juice from a 3200 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.On the optics front, the Nubia Z17 Lite packs a 13-megapixel dual camera setup with one colour and one monochromatic lens, both of which are Sony IMX258 sensors. At the front, the Nubia Z17 Lite offers a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.The latest ZTE smartphone offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in a metal unibody design with Gorilla Glass protection on top. It also carries DTS sound support for its audio capabilities. The Nubia Z17 Lite will be available in Blue, Black and Gold colour variants from September 6 onwards.