ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini With 6GB RAM to Launch Soon in India

Chinese smartphone brand ZTE has confirmed to launch its Z17 Mini smartphone very soon in India. The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini offers dual-lens 13MP rear camera along with a 16MP front camera for selfies. The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm 653 processor with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be introduced in a new Aurora Blue colour.Recently, the company had introduced Nubia Z17 with a whopping 8GB of RAM along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in China for roughly Rs 37,000. Nubia Z17 has also been introduced in a 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 6GB RAM + 64GB RAM version. These variants are priced at Yuan 3,399 and Yuan 2,799 respectively. In terms of looks, the Nubia Z17, sports a metal and glass design. It features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920×1080 pixels) LCD IPS display. Reportedly, the display is bezel-less from the sides.The Z17 has retained Nubia's trademark round home button on the front with the red circle. The phone runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It is clocked at 2.45Ghz. The Nubia Z17 features a dual real camera, which has two lenses: 12MP and 23MP on the back, with 1.4um pixel size and f/1.8 aperture. The device also has AI technology and the NeoVision 7.0 image search engine for photos, and has Bokeh effect. The front snapper on the Nubia Z17 is 16 megapixel.In terms of other specifications, the ZTE Nubia Z17 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by a 3,200mAh non-removable battery.