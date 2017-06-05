ZTE Nubia Z17 With a Whopping 8GB RAM Launched: All You Should Know

Nubia Z17 with a whopping 8GB of RAM and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset has been launched. Nubia launched the new Z17 at an event in Beijing, China at a price of Yuan 3,999, which is roughly Rs 37,000.

Nubia Z17 will be available in Solar Gold, Black Gold, Flame Red, Black and Blue colours.

Nubia Z17 has also been introduced in a 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 6GB RAM + 64GB RAM version. These variants are priced at Yuan 3,399 and Yuan 2,799 respectively.

In terms of looks, the Nubia Z17, sports a metal and glass design. It features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920×1080 pixels) LCD IPS display. Reportedly, the display is bezel-less from the sides.

The Z17 has retained Nubia's trademark round home button on the front with the red circle.

The phone runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It is clocked at 2.45Ghz.

The Nubia Z17 features a dual real camera, which has two lenses: 12MP and 23MP on the back, with 1.4um pixel size and f/1.8 aperture.

The device also has AI technology and the NeoVision 7.0 image search engine for photos, and has Bokeh effect. The front snapper on the Nubia Z17 is 16 megapixel.

In terms of other specifications, the ZTE Nubia Z17 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by a 3,200mAh non-removable battery.

It supports dual SIM connectivity. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Infrared and FM. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

The Z17 measures 152.60 x 72.40 x 7.60 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 173.00 grams.