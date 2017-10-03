Zyxel Launches ‘Multy X’ WiFi Mesh System

Zyxel Communications has launched Multy X, a tri-band AC3000 whole-home WiFi Mesh System designed to provide fast, reliable WiFi coverage throughout the home, the company claims. The Multy X utilizes WiFi mesh network technology and aims to deliver seamless coverage throughout the home and eliminate WiFi dead spots. Multiple Multy X nodes work together to provide a single network that envelops homes of all sizes in reliable WiFi coverage. Devices automatically connect to the nearest Multy X node with the best signal, allowing free roaming throughout the home and optimum network performance without having to switch networks and reestablish connections. Multy X nodes work together as a single network to deliver full bandwidth and speed to the connected devices.Multy X is a tri-band solution that uses the third band for the overhead communications between nodes that robs dual-band solutions of bandwidth and reduces the overall performance of the network. Multy X provides the full bandwidth for connected devices on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands to ensure maximum performance and reliability. MU-MIMO support further improves the user experience by enabling Multy X to connect and communicate with multiple devices simultaneously at the fastest possible speeds.Using the Multy X app, users can set up the network in a matter of minutes, push over-the-air firmware updates, create temporary guest WiFi access, and pause WiFi access for specific users. Voice control through Amazon Alexa service makes it even easier to manage the Multy X home network.