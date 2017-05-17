DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Andy Murray Puzzled by Early Rome Exit
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
Murray had his most successful season on clay last year, winning one out of three finals, but has seen his fortunes on the surface reverse with the loss to Fognini marking three unsuccessful clay tournaments in a row.
"Normally during matches your opponent might give you a few opportunities with some errors, and obviously you hope to create a few yourself. That certainly wasn't the case today. The only chance I really got was when he was making errors."
Murray has won one out of seven tournaments this season, exiting in the Round of 16 or earlier in four of those. He was eliminated in the semi-finals at the Barcelona Open and his only title win was at the Dubai Open in March.
The 30-year-old was particularly unhappy with his movement on the court.
"Movement the last two weeks has not been good," Murray said.
The Briton also said his number one ranking had nothing to do with his performances.
"I'm just not playing well and I don't think it's to do with my ranking," Murray added.
Next up for Murray is the French Open that starts next week
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Steven Smith Hails MS Dhoni After Wankhede Heroics
- Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launched at Rs 6,999 Along With Mi Router 3C For Rs 1,199
- Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In A Red Johanna Ortiz Number
- Simran Writer Slams Kangana Ranaut For Claiming That She's Written The Film's Script
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Little Taimur For an Outing, See Pics