French Open: Rain Hands Fans Bumper Day 11

Paris: Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.

The squally conditions have evened things up in the men's draw, where all four quarter-finals will now be thrashed out on Day 11.

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic had been due to get a day off on Wednesday while the top half of the draw battled it out, but now all men will be treated equal.

Nadal, seeking a 10th French Open crown, plays friend and fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, while Djokovic faces Austria's Dominic Thiem.

Top seed Andy Murray clashes with Japan's Kei Nishikori, while Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic complete the lineup.

French fans will get behind Caroline Garcia as she attempts to reach the semi-finals against Czech Karolina Pliskova, while Romanian Simone Halep plays Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.