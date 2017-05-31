GET APP News18 APP
French Open: Sania Mirza Loses; Rohan Bopanna Progresses

PTI

Updated: May 31, 2017, 7:06 PM IST
French Open: Sania Mirza Loses; Rohan Bopanna Progresses
(Getty Images)

Paris: Rohan Bopanna crossed the first-round hurdle in men's doubles but Sania Mirza bowed out in the opening round of the women's doubles event in the French Open here today.

Bopanna along with his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas hardly had to break a sweat as they outplayed the French duo of Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu in a one-sided contest.

The ninth seeded Indo-Uruguayan pair posted a comfortable 6-1 6-1 victory over French combination in just 53 minutes.

They will next take on Treat Huey and Denis Istomin.

However, fourth seeded pair of Sania and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan were stunned by unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Australia's Daria Gavrilova in a hard-fought match.

Sania and Shvedova went down 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 2-6 to Pavlyuchenkova and Gavrilova in a grueling battle that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 7:06 PM IST


