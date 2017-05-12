10 Things That Will Make Your Adelaide Trip Memorable

The capital city of the state of South Australia, Adelaide is the fifth-most populous city of Australia. It featured in the Lonely Planet's list of 'Top 10 cities in the world' in 2014 and stood fifth in the list of The World's most live-able cities' by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Here are 10 things that will make you trip to Adelaide a memorable one:

1. The pedestrian-ised mall: The mall measuring 520 metres offers International fashion, alongside their Australian counterparts. You can also pick up random pieces of art such as, 'The Spheres', by Bert Flugelman, which consists of two stainless steel spheres balanced one on top of the other, and aptly nicknamed,'themall's balls'.

2. Migration Museum: South Australia is home to people from different cultures and they all have a story to tell. Their tales have been beautifully narrated at the Migration Museum which traces the social history of the State.

3. Adelaide Central Market: In 1869, the farmers brought their produce and started a shop, today the Adelaide Central Market consists of stalls where you can find everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to fragrant tea and home-made bread. You can head to Peel Street to find everything from burger joints to cafes, wine bars, and fancy establishments.

4. Adelaide Oval stadium: If you are a cricket or football fan you can sign up for the tour of the Adelaide Oval which will take you behind the scenes of the most picturesque stadium. You get to walk on the field from the players’ gate to the pre-recorded beats of crowds cheering. The stadium also has a museum dedicated to the legendary batsman, Sir Don Bradman.

5. Barossa Valley: Enjoy the finest wine at one of the oldest and finest wine-growing regions in Australia. You can take a tour of the winery, take up a tasting class or a pairing workshop. If you want some adventure then you can ride on a hot air balloon over the picturesque region.

6. Holy Trinity Anglican Church: The oldest church in Adelaide still bears the original stained glass window, as also plaques and memorial tablets although it has been renovated many times over the years.

7. Botanic Gardens: Take a walk into the enchanted forest made up of lush greens swatched of multihued flora interspersed with endangered species. Spread over 51 hectares, you can lose yourself into the green heaven.

8. Adelaide Arts Centre: Older than the Sydney Opera House, the art centre hosts more than 980,000 people annually. You can visit any time of the year and you are in for a treat: From cabaret festivals to ballet performances to Broadway shows.

9. The Beachouse: Promising loads of fun for the family, the the amusement park comes sans any entry fee. You pay per ride and the park has something to offer for people of all ages. From water slides to a magic mountain; from a Ferris wheel to your favourite fairy tale characters, you can find it all at this sea-side theme park.

10. Adelaide casino: Last but not the least. Try your luck at the gaming paradise where you can play the slot machine, baccarat, blackjack and more.