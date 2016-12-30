5 Most Haunted Places in India

Planning a holiday and love the thrill of horror tale? There are ample of places in the country for you to explore.

Here are 5 such places:

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Believed to be one of the scariest places in India, Bhangarh Fort was built in 17th-century by Man Singh I for his younger brother Madho Singh I. According to legends, the once flourishing town was cursed by a magician. As the story goes, the magician fell in love with the princess and tried to ensnare her using black magic. But, the princess came to know about his wicked plan and managed to kill him. Before dying the magician cursed the land that Bhangarh would be destroyed soon and no one would be able to live within its precincts. It is believed that no one can stay in the haunted place at night. Even, authorities have banned entry into the area after sunset.

Kuldhara, Rajasthan

The deserted ghost village of Kuldhara has been abandoned since 1800s. Paliwal Brahmins used to live here but one night in 1825 people in Kuldhara and nearby 83 villages vanished. It is believed that a minister of state named Salim Singh visited the village and fell in love with the village chief's daughter. He threatened the villagers of levying heavy taxes if they disagreed. In a bid to save the honour of the girl, the villagers abandoned the village and never returned. No one ever found any trace of them. Folklores say that they cursed the village before leaving that no one will ever be able to settle here.

The Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

Built in 1732, people claim that the screams of young prince Narayanrao, who was killed here can be still heard inside the fort. In 1773, Narayanrao, the fifth and ruling Peshwa then, was murdered by guards following the orders of his uncle Raghunathrao and aunt Anandibai. It is believed that his ghost still lurks the corridors of the fort and the screams of 'Kaka mala wachawa' (Uncle save me) can be still heard here on full moon nights.

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

One of the biggest film cities in India, many people have claimed that they have experienced paranormal activities in the area. Many light technicians who sit on top of lights during shoots have been pushed by unknown forces. Locals believe that the place was a war ground and the Nizams fought a lot battles here. People claim that the place is haunted by the ghosts of the soldiers who died here.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai

Rich in flora and fauna, Sanjay Gandhi National park is also known for its female hitchhiker ghost. Many people have claimed that a female hitchhiker in white dress can be seen asking lift. The guards who have worked here at night also claim that the national park is haunted.