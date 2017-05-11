5 Things to be Kept in Mind While Booking Hotel For Your Vacation

One of the most challenging things while planning a vacation is booking the perfect hotel. A bad hotel can ruin your whole vacation and turn your dream holiday into a nightmare.

Here is a list of things that should be kept in mind while booking a hotel:

1. Location

One of the foremost factors to take into account is the location of the hotel. You might prefer a centrally located hotel which have good connectivity. Moreover, the tourists spots should be in the proximity especially if you are travelling with family.

2. Budget

There might be plenty of good hotels but all of those won't fit your bill. So you have to consider your pocket while booking the hotel. Before making the final call you should also look at the other value added services including laundry,extended hour room service etc.

3. Facilities and hygiene

While planning a trip with the family you would want basic facilities like kids' area and swimming pool. If you are taking your pet along will have to look for a pet-friendly hotel. Another important thing you should look at is the hygiene level maintained at the hotel.

4. Review

While booking the ticket online do check the reviews from people who have stayed at the hotel. Online travel forums, hotel review sites and social media sites are of great help in finding the right hotel for you. You can also do an online comparison of the varuious hotels before finalising the one.

5. Connectivity

One should look for easy accessibility by air, road or train. Apart from easy accessibility to public transport, you can also look for hotels that provide shuttle service to tourist attractions, airports and railway stations.