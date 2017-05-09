89 Trains on Lucknow-Varanasi Route Cancelled During May 12-17

Eighty-nine trains on the Lucknow-Varanasi route have been cancelled between May 12 and 17, the Northern Railway announced on Tuesday.

The cancellation of trains has been done due to scheduled non-interlocking work on the Lucknow-Sultanpur-Varanasi rail route, an official said.

In all, 89 trains will remain cancelled for these five days -- of these, 28 trains originate from Lucknow, the official said.

All special trains commissioned for short periods, like the summer breaks, will also remain cancelled during this period, when non-interlocking work would be taken up in Harpalganj, Koiripur and Shri Krishnanagar stations on the route.

Among the major trains cancelled on different dates during this period are Begumpura Express, Sadbhavna Express, Indore-Patna Express, Patna-Kota Express, Amritsar Express, Upasna Express, Farakka Express, Harihar Express, Kumbh Express, Himgiri Express and Shramjeevi Express.