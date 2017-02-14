A Look at The Beauty of Mughal Garden, See Pics

The famous Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan opened for public on February 5. This year the major attraction are the special roses named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his wife late Suvra Mukherjee.

While the rose named after president is yellow in colour, the one named after his wife is pink-purple.

The special roses was developed by plant breeders from Pushpanjali rose nursery from West Bengal.

Although, the roses haven't flowered yet but the authorities are hopeful they will bloom before the garden closes on March 12.

The garden also showcases air purifying plants to spread awareness about its benefits.

Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

