A Look at The Beauty of Mughal Garden, See Pics

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

First published: February 14, 2017, 5:02 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

The famous Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan opened for public on February 5. This year the major attraction are the special roses named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his wife late Suvra Mukherjee.

While the rose named after president is yellow in colour, the one named after his wife is pink-purple.

The special roses was developed by plant breeders from Pushpanjali rose nursery from West Bengal.

Although, the roses haven't flowered yet but the authorities are hopeful they will bloom before the garden closes on March 12.

The garden also showcases air purifying plants to spread awareness about its benefits.

mughalgarden2Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden3Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden4Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden5Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden6Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden7Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden8Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden9Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden10Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden12Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden13Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden14Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden15Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden16Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden17

mughalgarden18Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden19Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden20Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden21Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden22Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden23Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden24Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden25Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden26Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

mughalgarden27Photo courtesy: Sameer Kumar Rai/ News18.com

