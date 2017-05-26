Actor Suniel Shetty Named Event Ambassador of Indian Open of Surfing

Bollywood action superstar and local boy Suniel Shetty was on Thursday named the event ambassador for the second edition of the Indian Open of Surfing that starts at the Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru on Friday.

Recognised by the International Surfing Association and Surfing Federation of India, the three-day extravaganza is a part of the Karnataka Surfing Festival and will witness over 120 surfers of national and international origin, vying for the top honours.

"Surfing is a thrilling sport which has now caught the eyes of the Indians. The sport has given a lot of opportunity to the locals around the coastal belt of India, generating employment and revenue sources," Shetty said about his association with the event.

"It's a great initiative by the Karnataka Government and Mantra Surf Club in promoting our beaches and various adventure sports possible here."

"In its second edition, I can already see a considerable spike in interest amongst the locals as well as a lot of water sport lovers. It fills me with pride and honour to support the sport which I can proudly say has originated in India from my home town," he added.

Welcoming the veteran Bollywood actor as the ambassador, Surfing Federation of India President Kishore Kumar said: "We are excited to have Suniel Shetty as the event ambassador. What adds to the happiness is that he is also a local boy."

The event will also include some cultural and musical performances from local as well as national bands. A food festival along with activities like beach volleyball, slack lining, and skateboarding and mixed martial arts demo would be the added attractions for both the surfers as well as visitors at the Sasihithlu beach.