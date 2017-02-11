Air Canada Unveils New Looks For Staff And Fleet

Canada's flagship carrier Air Canada is undergoing a sweeping head to toe makeover that includes a new livery for its entire fleet, new uniforms and onboard menu offerings.

At events held simultaneously across Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, the airline unveiled its new redesign, a move meant to freshen up its image in a year when Canada fetes its 150th birthday.

The fleet makeover was led by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brule, who decided on a black and white design that highlights a red maple leaf rondelle which will be painted on the aircraft's tail. All 300 mainline and regional aircraft will be repainted with the new design.

For the uniforms, the carrier tapped Canadian designer Christopher Bates, who used a color palette of charcoal greys, natural tones and red accents reflected in the new cabin interior of the carrier's international fleet.

The airline also unveiled new onboard menu choices that will launch in April, including Lavazza Italian coffee, cakes from Dufflet Pastries, Quebec cheeses, and Canadian wines.