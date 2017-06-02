Airfare Wars See Flights From N America to Europe For as Low as $75

Travel to Europe just became jaw-droppingly affordable, with ultra low-cost carriers engaged in an airfare war that is driving prices for trans-Atlantic flights from North America to as low as $75 one-way.

Launched just in time for cash-strapped consumers who still haven't booked their summer holiday, both Norwegian Air and Wow Air have released bargain basement prices for long-haul flights connecting major hubs in North America to cities like Rome, Barcelona, Amsterdam, London and Berlin.

First up, Iceland's ultra low-cost carrier Wow Air has launched a major seat sale for travel from Montreal and Toronto to destinations like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London and Berlin, for as low as $75 CAD one-way.

That's including taxes and charges. The seat sale is good for travel in June.

That means that flexible travelers who book fast enough, can fly across the Atlantic for about the same price as a full tank of gas.

For Italophiles in America, Norwegian Air Shuttle has announced plans to launch a new route connecting Rome to a trio of US hubs: Los Angeles, New York (Newark) and Oakland/San Francisco.

To promote the new destination a special promotional rate for Newark to Rome will start at $189 one-way, including taxes, while fares to Rome from Los Angeles and Oakland start at $229, one-way.

Service to Rome begins in November.

Norwegian's network will also expand with new US routes to Barcelona, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Paris, London, Guadeloupe and Martinique this year.