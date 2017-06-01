Ajay Devgn, Kajol Spend Quality Family Time With Children in Maldives

The Devgns have been known to keep their personal life, specially their kids, away from the media glare. But, recently Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to Instagram to share their Maldives vacation pictures with their fans.

The couple seems to be enjoying the sun and the sand as they spend quality family time at a beautiful resort in Maldives.

A much-needed vacation for Ajay, who has been reportedly working continuously for past 5 months. Devgn posted a picture on Instagram with the caption,"Vitamin F - Family."

Vitamin F - Family A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

#FamilyVacation #Maldives A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on May 31, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Even Kajol shared a picture with daughter Nyasa.

💃💃💃 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 30, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Sharing a picture with sunset in the background, Kajol wrote,"clear skies, clear mind."

clear skies, clear mind A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 30, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

According to media reports, Ajay's sisters, Neelam and Kavita, and their families have also accompanied the family.

Maldives is one of the most popular destinations among celebs. In February, Sonakshi Sinha shared pictures of the amazing time she spent her. The actress even tried surfing and snorkeling during her stay this picturesque place.

Photo courtesy: Official Instagram Handle/ Kajol/ AjayDevgn

