Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn And Other Stars' Vacation Photos That Tell You Why You Must Visit Maldives

Blessed with magical and breathtaking beauty, Maldives is the perfect holiday destination. The white sand beaches and the amazing underwater world makes Maldives a popular getaway for the celebs.

Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat or want to try some adventure, this place has something to offer to everyone. The pictures shared by actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora of their moments at Maldives will make you add this place to your bucket list.

Here is a look at photos shared by some celebs on Instagram:

1. Enjoy the perfect family time at Maldives.

#FamilyVacation #Maldives A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on May 31, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

2. Fall in love with the beautiful sunset.

clear skies, clear mind A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 30, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

3. Shun your fears and try some adventure sports.

I can also windsurf now! Woo hoo!! #beautifulmaldives #sonastravels #waterbaby A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:49am PST

4. Soak up the sun at the pristine beach.

Island gurl 🐠🐢🌴☀️.......#maldives #ahilturns1 @amillafushi ....thank u @atulreellife for the pic📸 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

5. Let the island life rejuvenate you.

Island life 🌴 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:00am PST

6. Be a complete water baby.

And that world insideeee... I'm going underrr #snorkling.. #waterbaby🐳 #adaaran_resorts #maldives @my_eyes_vs_my_camera thankk youuu for taking me so deep inside #maldives A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

7. You will never have the heart to say goodbye.

Soaking in all the goodness of the sun and the sea...one last stroll before we bid goodbye. Maldives you will be missed! A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 12, 2016 at 3:46am PDT

So pack your bags as Maldives beckons all wanderlust smitten people.