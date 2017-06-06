Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn And Other Stars' Vacation Photos That Tell You Why You Must Visit Maldives
An aerial view of Maldives capital Male. (Photo courtesy: Reuters/ File pic)
Blessed with magical and breathtaking beauty, Maldives is the perfect holiday destination. The white sand beaches and the amazing underwater world makes Maldives a popular getaway for the celebs.
Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat or want to try some adventure, this place has something to offer to everyone. The pictures shared by actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora of their moments at Maldives will make you add this place to your bucket list.
Here is a look at photos shared by some celebs on Instagram:
1. Enjoy the perfect family time at Maldives.
2. Fall in love with the beautiful sunset.
3. Shun your fears and try some adventure sports.
4. Soak up the sun at the pristine beach.
5. Let the island life rejuvenate you.
6. Be a complete water baby.
7. You will never have the heart to say goodbye.
So pack your bags as Maldives beckons all wanderlust smitten people.
