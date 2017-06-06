GET APP News18 APP
Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn And Other Stars' Vacation Photos That Tell You Why You Must Visit Maldives

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated: June 6, 2017, 3:36 PM IST
An aerial view of Maldives capital Male. (Photo courtesy: Reuters/ File pic)

Blessed with magical and breathtaking beauty, Maldives is the perfect holiday destination. The white sand beaches and the amazing underwater world makes Maldives a popular getaway for the celebs.

Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat or want to try some adventure, this place has something to offer to everyone. The pictures shared by actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora of their moments at Maldives will make you add this place to your bucket list.

Here is a look at photos shared by some celebs on Instagram:

1. Enjoy the perfect family time at Maldives.

#FamilyVacation #Maldives

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

2. Fall in love with the beautiful sunset.

clear skies, clear mind

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

3. Shun your fears and try some adventure sports.

I can also windsurf now! Woo hoo!! #beautifulmaldives #sonastravels #waterbaby

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

4. Soak up the sun at the pristine beach.

Island gurl 🐠🐢🌴☀️.......#maldives #ahilturns1 @amillafushi ....thank u @atulreellife for the pic📸

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

5. Let the island life rejuvenate you.

Island life 🌴

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

6. Be a complete water baby.

7. You will never have the heart to say goodbye.

So pack your bags as Maldives beckons all wanderlust smitten people.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 3:22 PM IST
