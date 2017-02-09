All You Need to Know About Kerala Tourism's Responsible Tourism

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) recently hailed Kerala’s award-winning ‘Responsible Tourism’ (RT) initiatives terming it as a model for other destinations to replicate.

The world’s foremost international tourism organisation also called for the development of closer ties between Kerala Tourism and UNWTO, emphasising the importance of further association to help take the message of sustainable tourism forward.

Responsible Tourism is gaining popularity across the world as the best way to maximize the positive impacts of tourism and minimize the negative ones.

Kerala launched the initiative in 2007, in four destinations – Kovalam, Kumarakom, Thekkady and Vythiri on a pilot basis.

In 2012, the initiative was extended to three more destinations – Kumbalanghi, Bekal and Ambalavayal.

Kumarakom was the first place in the country to successfully implement RT.

In 2013, Kerala Tourism was conferred the top United Nations Award - United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism- for its global leadership in creating innovative initiatives for sustainable tourism at Kumarakom. This was the first time India has ever won the recognition.

After the successfull implementation of Kumarakom, RT was implemented in other tourist destinations across the State.

Moreover, the 'responsible tourism' is helping travellers, the local population and the trade derives the greatest possible benefits from tourism, without causing any ecological or social damage.