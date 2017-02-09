Amaravati to Host India's First Riverfront Global Music, Dance Fest

A stellar line-up of Indian and international artistes will enthral over 10,000 spectators at the maiden Amaravati Global Music and Dance Festival, at the confluence of the majestic Krishna-Godavari rivers here, embellished by gorgeous sunsets and blue hills.

The festival from February 10 to 13 in the new capital of Andhra Pradesh is mandated to become an annual event in keeping with State Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's vision to make Amaravati a global hub for culture, music and art, organisers said.

Directed by globally acclaimed violin virtuoso L. Subramaniam, the extravaganza is being pegged as India's first riverfront music and dance festival.

Spanning genres such as Indian classical, Western classical music (orchestral), Bollywood, global fusion, folk music, contemporary world music, the fest will see performances by Subramaniam, Pt. Birju Maharaj, Hema Malini, Kavita Krishnamurti, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Trilok Gurtu and Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

"We didn't want to go the rock route or pop route because there is a difference between a beach front and river front. When you think of the beach, the fun aspect comes to mind, while serenity comes to mind when you talk of a river front. The idea was to mix and match different music and dance genres so that it has a concert feel. The USP is the riverfront," Samit Garg, CEO, E Factor Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the curator of the event, told IANS.

The event was planned in coherence with the ethos of the upcoming state capital, an ancient Buddhist pilgrimage site.

According to Garg, the venue, Pavitra Sangamam Ghat, at the river confluence, is at a vantage location to experience the music and dance in tandem with the stunning sunsets against the shimmering waters.

Outdoor and amphitheatre seating combined has a capacity to host 11,300 people.

The sunset segment of the event will be staged from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. when audiences will soak in the sonics and dance rhythms as the sun goes down behind the arena.

To provide a wholesome experience, camping, boating and adventure activities on river islands have been integrated into the entertainment line-up.