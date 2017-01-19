American Airlines Introduces Cheaper Plane Ticket

American Airlines has announced a new option for flyers: its Basic Economy fare is a low-cost, no-frills option that will go on sale next month in select markets.

Prices for Basic Economy will be the lowest available from the airline, although customers will pay for what they get: passengers flying basic economy will be in the last boarding group and will not be allowed any carry-on luggage apart from a personal item that must be able to fit under the seat.

The low-priced tickets are not eligible for upgrades, same-day standby or flight changes are not possible, and seats are assigned as check-in.

Basic Economy fares will become available in February in 10 markets and will not be available on all flights.