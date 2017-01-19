»
1-min read

American Airlines Introduces Cheaper Plane Ticket

AFP Relaxnews

First published: January 19, 2017, 3:52 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
American Airlines Introduces Cheaper Plane Ticket
A new fare from American Airlines is low-cost and 'no-frills'. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Michal Krakowiak / Istock)

American Airlines has announced a new option for flyers: its Basic Economy fare is a low-cost, no-frills option that will go on sale next month in select markets.

Prices for Basic Economy will be the lowest available from the airline, although customers will pay for what they get: passengers flying basic economy will be in the last boarding group and will not be allowed any carry-on luggage apart from a personal item that must be able to fit under the seat.

The low-priced tickets are not eligible for upgrades, same-day standby or flight changes are not possible, and seats are assigned as check-in.

Basic Economy fares will become available in February in 10 markets and will not be available on all flights.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.