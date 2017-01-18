Book Your Flights Hassle-free With Ixigo App
Mobile travel search marketplace ixigo on Tuesday launched a new version of its popular app with air travellers.
The new feature "Holiday Calendar" in the app highlights about the upcoming long weekends and festivals with lowest air-fares available.
If a user subscribes to the instant "Fare Alerts" feature, they will be notified as soon as the fare for their preferred flight sector drops.
"The user will receive notification in case of flight delays and cancellations," the company said in a statement.
With ixigo, one can compare and book flights from more than 100 travel websites including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, Musafir, Jet Airways, Spicejet, etc.
With the 'Auto Web Check-in' feature, users are also informed when the web check-in for their flight opens.
The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
