Budget Asian Carrier to Make Travel Between US And Asia More Affordable

Travel between the US and Asia is about to become cheaper with the arrival of low-cost airline AirAsiaX.

The Malaysian carrier has become the first budget Asian airline to receive clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to fly to the US.

Details on destinations are sparse, but the carrier said it is considering several US states including Hawaii as part of its route expansion plans.

The airline also said it is looking to resume flights to London.

The announcement comes at the threshold of a new era in commercial aviation, with the proliferation of ultra low-cost carriers offering never-before seen prices for transatlantic flights.

Carriers like Norwegian Air, Iceland's Wow air, Canada's WestJet and Morocco's Royal Air Maroc are some of the no-frills airlines which have launched flights across the Atlantic in recent months thanks to the cheaper cost of jet fuel.

On Wow Air, for instance, travelers can fly return between Boston and Reykjavik in January and February for $209 -- taxes included.

A return flight between Los Angeles and Stockholm on Norwegian Air, meanwhile, can be found for as low as $331 for travel in February.

AirAsia X has taken the title of World's Leading Low-Cost Airline four years in a row at the World Travel Awards and is the current titleholder.