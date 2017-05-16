Canada Aims to Increase Number of International Tourists by 30 Percent by 2021

Canada's tourism office has set an ambitious target of increasing the number of international tourists by 30 percent by 2021.

The plan comes following a banner year for Canadian tourism, when the country saw the arrival of nearly 20 million international travelers, narrowly missing the all-time record set in 2002.

The announcement also comes at a time when Canada is at the top of many a travel trendspotter's radar, as the country fetes its 150th anniversary this year.

Along with growing the number of visits by 30 percent in four years, the tourism agency also has its sights set on doubling the number of Chinese visitors within the same time period.

By 2025, it's hoped that Canada will be able to crack the top 10 destination list.

The project was announced with the launch of a new tourism campaign based on a 20-point plan that includes everything from Millennial-specific travel programs; the lifting of visa requirements for Mexican nationals; the growth of culinary tourism; and the promotion of Canada's francophone and Indigenous heritage.

Travel experts at Lonely Planet, Frommer's and National Geographic Traveler all put Canada high on their best destinations to visit in 2017 lists last year, for this milestone anniversary.

One of the biggest perks for visitors this year is free, year-long admission into the country's national parks, national marine conservation areas and national historic sites.

Festivities will reach their peak on Canada Day July 1.

The city of Montreal also fetes its 375th anniversary this year.