Celebrate Lockwood Kipling And His Passion For Indian Crafts at London's V&A Museum

Through April 2, 2017, London's Victoria & Albert Museum is paying homage to Lockwood Kipling, a British artist, teacher and curator who campaigned for the preservation of Indian crafts.

Lockwood Kipling, father of Rudyard Kipling, was a key figure of the Arts & Crafts movement who, at the end of the 19th century, was keen to celebrate and revive craftsmanship in the face of growing industrialization. He had a particular passion for Indian crafts and played a fundamental role in shaping the foundation collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum. This new exhibition, which opened this weekend and is entitled "Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London," explores the history of the V&A's collections through the life of Lockwood Kipling.

Must-see pieces include paintings from the Indian section of the 1851 Great Exhibition -- which were a key source of inspiration for the 14-year-old Kipling -- as well as an enameled gold and diamond-set bracelet, and a purple woven silk prayer carpet.

The exhibition features sketches by Kipling from his time spent in India from 1865 to 1875. He initially held a teaching position in Bombay, before heading to Lahore in the Punjab region (situated in modern-day Pakistan). The show also features Kipling's illustrations for his son's literary works, including the first and the second "Jungle Book" tomes.

The exhibition includes several Arts and Crafts movement pieces, such as a piano decorated by Pre-Raphaelite artist Edward Burne-Jones, plus furniture designed for the Royal residences of Bagshot Park and Osborne.

"Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London" will also be shown at the Bard Graduate Center, New York, USA, from September 17, 2017 to February 4, 2018.

"Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London" runs January 14 to April 2, 2017, at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, UK.