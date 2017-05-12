Children Fly Free This Summer With British Airways

Children under the age of 12 will be able to fly free on select routes with British Airways this summer.

With the school holidays on the horizon, the UK's flagship carrier has announced that children who travel with an adult on routes between Heathrow and destinations like Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Inverness, Belfast and Billund in Denmark fly free if they're under the age of 12.

Up to two kids can fly free when traveling between June 1 and October 31, 2017 with an accompanying parent.

Destinations include kid-friendly hotspots such as the birthplace of LEGO (Billund), the home of the Titanic (Belfast), mythological creatures (Loch Ness near Inverness) and fairytale castles (Edinburgh and Newcastle).

Travel must be booked between May 10 and Oct. 1.