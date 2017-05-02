Create Romantic Memories at the Hamilton Island

A perfect romantic getaway, the Hamilton Island is a part of the 74 islands at the Great Barrier Reef that form part of the Whitsunday Islands. With a total area of not more than 5-8 kms, you can create fascinating moments that you will cherish forever. Easily accessible by golf buggies and shuttle services, Hamilton Island offers finest seafood paired impeccably with delicate wine.

Here are a few things to look forward to at Hamilton Island:

1. Sailing

Gently clasp the hand of your soulmate while sailing on the turquoise-hued calm waters and watch the watching the spectacle of the setting sun on the horizon with the skies bursting with the fiery orange-red colour. Let the mesmerizing view leave you spellbound. You can book a private yacht for the ultimate romantic experience.

2. Reef

Take a seaplane and fly over the dreamy Heart Reef, before landing at Hardy Lagoon. Enjoy the company of your loved one on a quiet pontoon while getting ready for the Reef Sleep adventure. While there, don't miss the exclusive night dive adventure watching the marine life up close and personal. You can indulge in a secluded dive the next morning when there’s no crowd.

3. Whitehaven beach

Let romance in the air conjure its magic when you take your loved one on a trip to the world-famous Whitehaven Beach by seaplane from Hamilton Island. Take a walk on the beach indulging in the sweet smell of salt air, the sand between your toes and watching the expanse of the crystal clear water in front of you. A perfect picnic location the place is one of the most secluded spots in Whitehaven beach, complete with Australian sparkling wine, local spring water and an assortment of Australian brand snacks and treats.

4. Dining treat

Romantic ambience, superlative food and drinks, flowers and candles are all the ingredients for a special dinner date. With world-class wine, delicious food and fabulous desserts, this is the most bespoke, romantic indulge that is hard to beat.

5. Chardonnay spa

Tired of travelling? Then escape into the world of relaxation as you indulge in chardonnay massage followed by vinotherapie body scrub. Enjoy a nice detox as you soak in the luxurious vinotherapie bath while enjoying wine and fruit to complement this bespoke experience.