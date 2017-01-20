Deccan Odyssey's Companion Scheme Offers Discount On Select Journeys

Deccan Odyssey, the luxury train operated by Cox & Kings, has launched an exclusive 'Companion Offer' on select journeys starting January 2017.

Travellers can avail flat 50% discount for their companion on booking twin-sharing cabin.

Offer applicable on bookings made from 1st January–30th April 2017, the exclusive scheme is open to all including Indian citizens, foreign diplomats/expats resident in India having work/resident permit.

The luxury train will journey through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Delhi depending on your choice of itinerary.

The passengers can experience wine tasting in Nashik, relive history through the architecture of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, visit the party state of Goa and escape from the bustle of the city to witness the sentient massive boulders at Hampi.

For the differently-abled guests there are specially equipped cabin.

Deccan Odyssey has 21 coaches, out of which 12 are passenger cars that can accommodate 8 people per coach (10 passenger / deluxe cars, 4 coupes per coach - 2 presidential suite cars, 2 coupes per coach), 1 conference/entertainment car, 2 dining cars, 2 generator cars, 2 staff cars, 1 spa car, 1 bar car. The capacity of the train is 88 passengers.